Quantcast

Merchants of love: It’s not all gloom and doom in Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 13, 2020

As a cold February drizzle soaked Thursday morning’s rush hour, Beth Hawks stood at the intersection of Lombard and President streets, waving and smiling. Hawks, who owns Zelda Zen in Fells Point, held a handmade sign reading, “Small business loves you.” Meanwhile traffic was snarled at the intersection separating Jonestown and downtown. Aggravated commuters backed up ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo