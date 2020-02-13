Quantcast

‘Saving face’ in employment mediation

By: Daily Record Staff Jeff Trueman February 13, 2020

Employment law disputes can be tough to settle. These disputes center not only on employment practices, but also on deeply held personal views of worth, honor and status. Parties draw lines in the sand over their take on the law and swear that they will not move, creating the need to “save face” when they ...

