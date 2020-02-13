Quantcast

GOP lawmakers offer bills to crack down on disruptive, bullying students

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 13, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Republicans in the House of Delegates called on the General Assembly to pass a package of bills they say will improve education by removing disruptive students and expanding state oversight of individual school districts. While much of the focus of the 2020 General Assembly session has been on implementing and paying for a $4 billion ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo