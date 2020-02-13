Quantcast

Trump Fed nominee Shelton faces skepticism at Senate hearing

By: Associated Press By Christopher Rugaber February 13, 2020

WASHINGTON — One of President Donald Trump's nominees for the Federal Reserve came under sharp questioning Thursday from senators over her unorthodox economic views, including from two Republicans whose doubts about her nomination could imperil it. The nominee, Judy Shelton, sought to make her unconventional views an asset by promising to bring "intellectual diversity" to the ...

