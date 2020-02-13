Quantcast

Judge sides with couples suing feds over marriage interviews

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano February 13, 2020

A federal judge in Maryland has banned immigration officials from arresting, detaining and deporting immigrants who are seeking legal status based on their marriages to U.S. citizens.

