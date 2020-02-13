Quantcast

VIRGIL MCDONALD v. HILLCREST TOWNE HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2020

Civil litigation -- Temporary restraining order -- Service of complaint Virgil McDonald, appellant, previously owned a home in the Hillcrest Towne community. On January 5, 2018, the Hillcrest Towne Homeowner’s Association, Inc., appellee, filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County claiming that Mr. McDonald had threatened several members of appellee’s Board of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo