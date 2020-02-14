Abby Glassberg | KLNB

Abby Glassberg, a principal at KLNB, the area’s largest privately held commercial real estate brokerage firm was named partner.

Glassberg has over 27 years of commercial real estate experience in Maryland, starting as a developer representative before transitioning to brokerage and investment sales.

Garnering acclaim from clients and colleagues alike, she is a past winner of the NAIOP Broker of the Year Award and 2018 NAIOP Transaction of The Year Award, three-time Maryland Top 100 Women Designee and inducted into the Circle of Excellence, and the Service Above Self Award recipient.

Currently, she serves as vice chair of the Howard County Public Works board, sits on the Challenge race committee for Howard Community College and the Hero’s in Health Care committee for Howard County General Hospital, and chairs the Jewish Women Prison program at the Women’s Correctional Institution in Jessup.

