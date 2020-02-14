Quantcast

Drug deaths, murders strain Md. medical examiner’s office

By: Associated Press February 14, 2020

BALTIMORE — The Maryland medical examiner's office is facing an increasing workload from opioid deaths and murders. But it's also scrambling to fill staff vacancies that include the recent departure of the state's longtime and well-regarded chief medical examiner. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the office's workload already surpasses national quality standards. The office is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo