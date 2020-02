The Children’s Guild Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving children, families and child-serving organizations, promoted Jenny Livelli to chief operating officer.

In her new position, Livelli will join the executive management team, work to improve the organization’s operating effectiveness and build organizational capacity.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.