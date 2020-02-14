Quantcast

Marriott International declares quarterly cash dividend

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020

Bethesda-based hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. announced Friday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28. Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and ...

