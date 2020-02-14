Quantcast

Man sentenced for dealing fatal fentanyl dose to teen

By: Associated Press February 14, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland man was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison Thursday for dealing a fatal fentanyl dose to a 16-year-old. Circuit Court Judge Donna Schaeffer sentenced Jason Patton Baker to 20 years with five years suspended and two years credited, The Capital Gazette reported. Baker also received five years of supervised probation. Baker, ...

