Scott Collins, Frank Long, Todd Kirssin, Tina Wade and Antonio Gray | DTLR

DTLR promoted Scott Collins from president and chief merchandising officer to co-CEO. In his new role, Collins will share CEO responsibilities with current DTLR CEO Glenn Gaynor.

Also, Frank Long was promoted from executive vice president of store operations to chief operating officer; Todd Kirssin was promoted from executive vice president and general merchandise manager to president and chief merchandising officer; Tina Wade was promoted from divisional merchandise manager of footwear to vice president and divisional merchandise manager of footwear; and Antonio Gray was promoted from divisional merchandise manager of apparel to vice president and divisional merchandise manager of apparel.

