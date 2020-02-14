Quantcast

Scott Collins, Frank Long, Todd Kirssin, Tina Wade and Antonio Gray | DTLR

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020

First row, from left, Scott Collins and Frank Long; Second row, Todd Kirssin and Tina Wade; Third row, Antonio Gray

DTLR promoted Scott Collins from president and chief merchandising officer to co-CEO.  In his new role, Collins will share CEO responsibilities with current DTLR CEO Glenn Gaynor.

Also, Frank Long was promoted from executive vice president of store operations to chief operating officer; Todd Kirssin was promoted from executive vice president and general merchandise manager to president and chief merchandising officer; Tina Wade was promoted from divisional merchandise manager of footwear to vice president and divisional merchandise manager of footwear; and Antonio Gray was promoted from divisional merchandise manager of apparel to vice president and divisional merchandise manager of apparel.

