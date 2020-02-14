Quantcast

Trump ignores AG Barr’s request to stop tweeting about DOJ

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long and Zeke Miller February 14, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday ignored his attorney general's public request to stop tweeting about the Justice Department, saying he had the legal right to ask the agency to intervene in a criminal case but so far has "chosen not to." Trump's Friday morning tweet came just hours after Attorney General William Barr said ...

