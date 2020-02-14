Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $47M for skilled nursing and CCRC facilities

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it structured $13.096 million in financing for Crown Point Health Suites, a skilled nursing facility in Lubbock, Texas, and $33.6 million in financing for Regency Retirement Village of Huntsville, a continuing care retirement community in Huntsville, Alabama. Walker & Dunlop Managing Director Kevin Giusti led the origination team, which has extensive experience ...

