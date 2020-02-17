Quantcast

Biran heads toward expected high court confirmation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 17, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Jonathan Biran appears headed for a smooth confirmation to a seat on Maryland’s top court after a five-minute appearance before the Senate Executive Nominations Committee late Monday afternoon. “I am so grateful to Gov. (Larry) Hogan,” Biran told the committee, referring to the governor who selected him in December to succeed former Court of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo