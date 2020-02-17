Quantcast

Customer review sites: A help or hindrance?

By: Special to The Daily Record Christine Hansen February 17, 2020

Customer review sites, such as Yelp and TripAdvisor, have changed the way in which consumers buy. According to a 2019 survey by Bright Local, the average consumer reads 10 reviews before feeling able to trust a local business. The same survey also noted that “positive reviews make 91% of consumers more likely to use a business, ...
Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo