Virginia lawmakers reject ban on assault weapons

By: Associated Press Alan Suderman February 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Virginia — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons failed on Monday after some of his fellow Democrats balked at the proposal. Senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and to ask the state crime commission to study the issue, an outcome that drew cheers from a committee ...

