Quantcast

Black women, men praise Md. bill on hairstyle bias, cite personal accounts

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 18, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Legislation to ban racial discrimination based on hairstyle drew strong support Tuesday from black women and men – including the bill’s Senate sponsor -- who recounted having endured or having seen family members experience the trauma of having to straighten their naturally curly locks to be accepted in the workplace or in society ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo