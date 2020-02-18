Daniel D. Faoro | MES

Daniel D. Faoro was appointed as managing director of communications for Maryland Environmental Service. In this role, Faoro will lead communications programs for the Baltimore-area not-for-profit, which generates $160 million in annual revenue.

Immediately prior to his new role with MES, Faoro worked for the National Electrical Contractors Association as executive director of marketing and communications. Over his distinguished career, Faoro held positions including communications director in the Office of Management and Administration in the George W. Bush administration, as director of passenger development services at the Maryland Aviation Administration, vice president of membership and business development at the Aerospace Industries Association, vice president of development and special assistant to the president at Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and vice president of communications, marketing and production at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

