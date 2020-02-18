Quantcast

Md. bill would let behavioral health patients go to crisis centers

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 18, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Legislation to allow law enforcement to take behavioral health patients to a crisis center instead of an emergency department would help patients get better care sooner and allow emergency departments to operate more efficiently, the bill’s supporters said Tuesday. The legislation would allow the Maryland Department of Health to add behavioral health and substance ...

