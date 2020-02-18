Quantcast

Trump goes on clemency spree – and the list is long

By: Associated Press Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller and Michael Tarm February 18, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting what he called a "ridiculous" 14-year prison sentence for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former New York Police Department commissioner Bernie Kerik, among a long list of others. Others who got a break from Trump include financier Michael Milken, who served two ...

