Coastal Cos. acquire Lancaster Foods

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020

A Laurel produce distribution, processing, and prepared foods firm has acquired a Jessup produce distributor from a Virginia firm. The Coastal Cos. announced it bought Lancaster Foods from Guest Services Inc. of Fairfax, Virginia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Lancaster Foods will operate as a subsidiary of The Coastal Cos., along with Coastal Sunbelt Produce, East Coast Fresh ...

