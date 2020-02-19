Quantcast

Frosh urges end to license suspensions based on inability to pay

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 19, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh urged legislators Wednesday to strip the state of its authority to suspend the driver’s licenses of motorists who fail to pay a traffic fine because they lack the funds, saying such suspensions criminalize poverty and force low-income drivers to choose between missing work or risking arrest by ...

