Hughes to help expand NWS network services across US

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020

ERT Inc., one of NOAA's largest science and technology contractors, together with Hughes Network Systems LLC, the Germantown-based broadband satellite networks and services company, announced Wednesday their selection by the National Weather Service (NWS) to upgrade and expand managed satellite and wireless services at NWS locations in the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Pacific Region. ERT and subcontractor Hughes will provide ...

