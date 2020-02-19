Quantcast

Advocates continue to push for expansion of Md. expungement law

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 19, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly will again grapple with the practicality and the implications of allowing individuals to remove non-convictions from their records, with advocates continuing to push for an expansion of the state's expungement law. Senate Bill 589 and House Bill 1336 would allow crimes an individual was not convicted of to be expunged even when one ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo