Quantcast

After raising $74 million, ZeroFox eyes IPO

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 20, 2020

Baltimore cybersecurity firm ZeroFox announced the completion a $74 million funding round Thursday, and CEO James C. Foster said an initial public offering is likely in the company’s future. With the funding raised, ZeroFox hopes to continue its global expansion, setting the stage for the point where it can begin the IPO process. “We are preparing ourselves ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo