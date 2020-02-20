Quantcast

Bill seeks feasibility study for law school at Bowie State

By: Louis Krauss February 20, 2020

Legislation before the General Assembly would create a task force to examine the creation of a third law school in Maryland at Bowie State University. Del. Ron Watson, D-Prince George's, the bill’s chief sponsor, said he wants to create a standout area of study to turn Bowie State into a “first tier” school. “It seems like the ...

