Maryland lawmakers unveil new climate change proposal

By: Associated Press Brian Witte February 20, 2020

Maryland would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030, under an ambitious measure outlined Wednesday as the coastal state grapples with increasing concerns about sea-level rise.

