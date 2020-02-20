Quantcast

Doctors Hospital seeking legislative support for new obstetrics program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 20, 2020

Believing too many Prince George's County residents go outside of the county for health care, Doctors Community Hospital plans to create an obstetrics program, allowing more babies to be delivered in the county. Doctors and Anne Arundel Medical Center, which recently joined together to form the Luminis Health system, plan to brief the Prince George’s County ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo