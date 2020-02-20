Erik Godack and Sammy Alqasem | Mueller Associates

Mueller Associates promoted Erik Godack to senior electrical engineer and Sammy Alqasem, PE to project electrical engineer.

Godack, who joined Mueller in 2014, has played a key role in the design of electrical systems for several major projects, including the new College of Health Professions at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, central plant expansions at Georgetown University in Washington, the modernization of the historic Corcoran building for the George Washington University School of the Arts and Design, also in Washington, and a new addition to the School of Nursing at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. In addition, Godack contributed to the recent renovation of the Art Deco-era Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore. He earned a master’s degree (2016) and a bachelor’s degree (2014), both in electrical engineering, from Morgan State University. Godack is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Alqasem’s major projects have included the University of Baltimore’s Robert L. Bogomolny Library and the new Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University. He is currently working on the modernization of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, the most extensive renovation in the history of the Smithsonian and Mueller’s largest project to date, now under construction. As well, he is working on the design of the National Museum of American History’s new Molina Family Latino Gallery within the museum’s Smithsonian Latino Center. Alqasem holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Alqasem joined Mueller in 2014.

