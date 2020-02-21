Quantcast

Parenting plan process rolls out in Maryland custody cases

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 21, 2020

Maryland's new parenting plan process for custody matters went into effect earlier this year and aims to prioritize the best interests of children and encourage collaboration between parents. A parenting plan determines how parents will care for children and make major decisions, according to a news release from the Maryland Judiciary. Parents develop the plan together, ...

