Baltimore birth injury firm announces opening of Chicago office

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 21, 2020

Baltimore-based Wais, Vogelstein, Forman & Offutt LLC announced last month that it will be opening a Chicago office to expand its birth injury and medical negligence practice. The firm, which boasts more than $400 million in birth injury verdicts and settlements in the last 10 years, expects the new location to allow attorneys to better serve ...

