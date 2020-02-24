5 Women Who Influenced Me: Adrienne Jones, Maryland House Speaker

Occasionally, we ask one of our Top 100 Women or Leading Women winners to name five women who have influenced her, personally and professionally. Do you know a Top 100 Woman or Leading Woman who should be featured here? Email Special Publications Editor Patrick Brannan at PBrannan@TheDailyRecord.com.

Ms. Eula M. Williams, mother

The first woman who had an impact on my life was my mother, Ms. Eula M. Williams. My mother raised me, and my four brothers, strongly encouraging us to get our education. Although she was not a college graduate, she made certain that I studied and worked hard so that I could be the best that I could be — not only as a student, but she also made certain that I was the best person that I could be.

Ms. Florence McMilian, science teacher

The next person to have an enormous impact on my life was my junior high school science teacher, Ms. Florence McMillian. As a student at Arbutus Middle School, she was the first woman of color who I had as a teacher. I admired her, and she encouraged me to work hard in the field of science.

Victorine Adams, friend

As the first African-American woman to serve in the Baltimore City Council, and the founder of Women of Power Inc., the late Victorine Adams was a great influence. I would attend meetings held by Adams, and the work that she did let me know that I could also have an influence as a social activist and as an elected official.

Ms. Lillian Dorsey, friend

During the time that I attended a political meeting — with my two young sons in tow, I met Ms. Lillian Dorsey. While I’m not certain what she saw in me, Dorsey encouraged me to chair a conference for Women of Power Inc. This was something that I had never done before, but her confidence in me influenced me enough to know that I would do well as an elected official.

Delores Kelley, friend

The first African-American woman to be elected to office in Baltimore County was then-Delegate and now Senator Delores Kelley. Her leadership, encouragement and guidance have helped as I navigated my way through life as an elected official. To this day, I still seek her guidance and advice.

Jackie Hrabowski, LINKS sister and friend

Although I was asked about the five women who have had an impact on my life, I cannot forget the impact my LINKS Sister and friend Jackie Hrabowski has had on my life. Jackie taught me that my activism should not be limited to the work that I do as an elected official. Jackie taught me that my involvement with the community should stretch far and wide to touch the lives of women, children and men outside of the 10th Legislative District that I represented. I am doing so through my membership with the Harbor City Chapter of LINKS Inc.,

of which I am a proud member.