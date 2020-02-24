Quantcast

BORIS BONILLA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Warrantless entry into apartment Appellant, Boris Bonilla, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, and charged with possession of a regulated firearm after a felony conviction and possession of a firearm after a drug-related conviction. After his motion to suppress was denied, appellant was tried ...

