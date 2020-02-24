Quantcast

BRIAN D. LYNCH v. MAYOR AND TOWN COUNCIL OF COLMAR MANOR, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020

Administrative law -- Employment termination -- Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights In these consolidated appeals, we consider two judgments of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. Both are related to the Colmar Manor Police Department’s efforts to discharge one of its officers, Brian D. Lynch, after he allegedly made a false statement to an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo