California settles race, education discrimination case

Welcome to Monday, the 32nd anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Hustler Magazine Inc. v. Falwell that the First Amendment rights to free speech and press prevent public figures from collecting damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress based on parodies of them.

Here are some news items for the start of the week.

— California will settle claims it failed to teach low-income minority students reading skills.

— Virginia guarantees possibility of parole to juveniles serving sentences of at least 20 years.

— Lawyer gets three-year suspension for withdrawing money from his trust account — with an ATM card.

— Former University of Texas tennis coach gets six-month sentence in college admissions scandal.