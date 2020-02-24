Quantcast

California settles race, education discrimination case

Juvenile justice, legal ethics, admissions scandal round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 24, 2020

In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. A unanimous Supreme Court says religious hospitals don’t have to comply with federal laws protecting pension benefits for workers. The justices on Monday ruled in favor of three church-affiliated nonprofit hospital systems being sued for underfunding pension plans covering about 100,000 employees. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Welcome to Monday, the 32nd anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Hustler Magazine Inc. v. Falwell that the First Amendment rights to free speech and press prevent public figures from collecting damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress based on parodies of them.

Here are some news items for the start of the week.

— California will settle claims it failed to teach low-income minority students reading skills.

— Virginia guarantees possibility of parole to juveniles serving sentences of at least 20 years.

— Lawyer gets three-year suspension for withdrawing money from his trust account — with an ATM card.

— Former University of Texas tennis coach gets six-month sentence in college admissions scandal.

