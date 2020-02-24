Quantcast

Condor Hospitality Trust merger pushed back again

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020

The merger between Condor Hospitality Trust Inc., a Bethesda-based, hotel-focused real estate investment trust, and Canadian REIT NexPoint Hospitality Trust was pushed back to March 16, officials said Monday. The close of the merger is also subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain remaining closing conditions. At the time the deal was announced, the companies expected ...

