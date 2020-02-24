Quantcast

Justices decline appeal against Baltimore police in woman’s slaying

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 24, 2020

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand without comment a decision that Baltimore police officers could not be sued under federal civil rights law for their alleged failure to execute an arrest warrant in a timely fashion for a man who later stabbed his pregnant wife to death in front of a city courthouse. The ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo