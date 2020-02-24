Quantcast

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND v. JOANN RICHARDS

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020

Workers' compensation -- Hearing loss -- Actual incapacitation Joann Richards was a Montgomery County police officer for almost thirty years. She developed hearing loss and tinnitus (commonly known as a ringing in the ears) in her right ear and applied for workers’ compensation benefits. After a hearing, the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission (the “Commission”) awarded benefits, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo