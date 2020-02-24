Quantcast

OMAR WILKERSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Comparative bullet-lead analysis Omar Wilkerson was convicted of the murder of Shaborn Shabazz Allah in 2000. The prosecution’s theory was that Allah was murdered with a handgun found in a car in which Wilkerson had been riding shortly before his arrest for an unrelated crime. The handgun belonged ...

