Parsons’ UB gift to let community college transfers finish for free

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 24, 2020

A gift to the University of Baltimore from billionaire alumnus Bob Parsons will allow community college students and military veterans to finish their degree for free, the university announced Monday. Parsons's $5 million gift over five years will bridge the gap between what a Pell Grant covers and the university's remaining tuition and fees. It is ...

