Possible evidence theft in Salisbury prompts OPD review of cases

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 24, 2020

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender announced Monday that it will launch an investigation into cases potentially affected by the recent announcement of possible thefts from the property room of the Salisbury Police Department. The department announced Feb. 14 in a press release that, during a recent audit of its property storage facility, it found ...

