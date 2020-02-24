Quantcast

Bill to exempt ‘sham’ marriages from spousal privilege advances

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 24, 2020

A bill to exempt marriages formed after a crime is committed from the spousal privilege -- a general rule that one spouse cannot be compelled to testify against the other in a criminal proceeding -- received a favorable report from a Maryland General Assembly committee Monday. Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore County, proposed House Bill 64 to close ...

