UMD program teaches cybersecurity law to non-lawyers

By: Louis Krauss February 24, 2020

With cybersecurity scandals becoming increasingly prevalent -- the 2017 Equifax data breach is just one example -- the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law is providing non-lawyers with the legal knowledge they need to prevent and handle any future fiascos. Since 2015, UMD has offered a master’s of science degree in cybersecurity law ...

