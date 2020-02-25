Andrew McBride | Long & Foster

Andrew McBride, a real estate professional for seven years, has been named manager of Long & Foster Real Estate’s Salisbury office.

McBride began his real estate career with a competing broker and joined the Long & Foster family in the Salisbury office in 2016. There, he became the leader of top producing team, The Sell Delmarva Group, and McBride was the Salisbury office’s top closing agent with Sage Title Group.

A resident of the Eastern Shore for most of his life, McBride has built strong relationships in the community and is the owner of A&J Powerwashing Company in Salisbury.

