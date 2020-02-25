Quantcast

District Cannabis unveils new cultivation center in Hagerstown

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020

District Cannabis, a Hagerstown-based provider of medical cannabis, announced Tuesday the completion of its pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility. The facility, which was funded through a capital raise of $9.2 million, will ultimately encompass more than 82,000 square feet, including the recently completed Phase 1 high-tech grow rooms and the Phase 2 expansion planned for later this year.  ...

