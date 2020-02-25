Quantcast

Attorneys file 3 more GTTF lawsuits as deadline looms

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 25, 2020

A Baltimore firm has filed three more lawsuits against former members of the Baltimore Police Department's corrupt, now-disbanded Gun Trace Task Force as the likely deadline to file approaches. The U.S. Attorney's Office unsealed the indictment against seven of the GTTF defendants on March 1, 2017. Most civil causes of action must be filed within three ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo