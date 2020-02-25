Quantcast

Jones testifies that $577M is needed to remedy HBCU imbalance

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 25, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, testifying Tuesday in support of her legislation that would provide $577 million to the state's four historically black colleges and universities, said long-running litigation over equitable funding for the institutions has gone on long enough. “I agree that it is rare for the legislature to step into ongoing litigation, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo