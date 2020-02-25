Quantcast

Real Time Medical Systems reaches 1,000 customers

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020

Real Time Medical Systems, a health care interventional analytics company connecting long-term care facilities, hospitals, ACOs and payers, Tuesday announced it had passed the milestone of 1,000 customers. In 2019 Real Time saw continued growth in its customer base by expanding its suite of interventional analytics technology tools. The Real Time SAAS solution reduces hospitalizations of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo