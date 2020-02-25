Tracy Davis | The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station , an organization that provides individuals who suffer from homelessness or substance abuse disorder with residential and outpatient treatment programs, named Tracy Davis as director of residential programs.

In this role, Davis is responsible for overseeing residential and clinical programming and operations to ensure programmatic excellence, promote mission-aligned practices and strengthen valuable professional relationships and partnerships. She will also supervise all program staff members to outline work responsibilities and develop educational efforts.

Davis joins The Baltimore Station with over eight years’ experience in management and outreach therapy. As a licensed clinical professional counselor and Maryland Board Approved Supervisor, Davis retains advanced analytical, interpersonal and clinical skills to help fellow practitioners, patients and stakeholders excel within programs and counseling.

